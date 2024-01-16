Jan 16, 2024
Climate Activists in Norway Disrupt Gathering of Oil Chiefs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Protesters calling for an end to oil and gas exploration by Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas have blockaded a planned gathering of oil executives and politicians in southern Norway.
About 35 demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion blocked the entrance of the Scandic Park Sandefjord, making it impossible for some conference attendees to enter ahead of the scheduled start time.
Executives from oil companies including Aker BP, Var Energi ASA and Equinor ASA were due to take the stage at the energy policy seminar, while Energy Minister Terje Aasland was to speak on how the petroleum industry will be developed.
