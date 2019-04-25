(Bloomberg) -- Climate activists plan to advance their campaign and target the United Kingdom’s financial industry, as a group of at least 7 people blocked the London Stock Exchange entrance on Thursday.

The activists, who belong to a group called Extinction Rebellion, say they demand “truth about the devastating impact the industry has on our planet.”

Last week, the group planned an “action” at London’s Heathrow Airport after disrupting public transport and blocking roads and bridges at the U.K. capital for about a week.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nour Al Ali in Dubai at nalali1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Katerina Petroff at kpetroff@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.