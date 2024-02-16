(Bloomberg) --

For Tom Spencer, there was a moment where his feelings about climate change tipped over from something remote and abstract into real anxiety. The 35-year-old Brit had spent years working in PR in the electric motorsport sector. When he moved to Ireland in 2018, he found himself confronting a flood of misinformation about electric vehicles.

“Like most people, I had known there was this underlying big problem, but it hadn’t been my problem. It wasn’t really affecting my daily life,” he says. But the more greenwashing he encountered, the closer to home it became. A mixture of adapting to a new culture, the added anxiety of the pandemic and a sense of responsibility toward others meant everything came to a head in early 2020. “It’s this feeling where it suddenly clicks. I completely understand the scale of this issue. God, we’ve wasted a lot of time,” he says.

You can’t understand climate change without understanding people. It is a big, hairy problem that we each feel responsible for but can’t solve on our own. Staring at it directly can be paralyzing, and if you engage directly with the bare, cold reality of the predicament we are in, it can be hard to think about anything else. It’s tempting to deny it or to play it down — what an enormous relief it must be to decide that actually, it’s not a big deal after all. But engaging with it — without falling into either paralysis and despair, or denial and disbelief — is the first step to addressing it.

So when we asked Bloomberg Green readers about their feelings on climate change, we wanted to understand both how living with this problem was affecting your day-to-day lives, and also what helps you cope. We received hundreds of responses covering the full range of emotions — guilt, fear, anxiety, rage and worry. We had responses from all over the world, and we also sought out some perspectives from therapists and people with direct experience of climate disaster. Along the way, we found even more people who wanted to tell us how they've learned to cope with the anxiety.

Working in a climate-related job can be helpful — you feel like you’re doing something to help — but it can also make it harder to escape. Kevin Lambert, 50, who worked in sales for software companies, switched careers to become a consultant. Part of his work involves helping the US National Park Service manage contaminated land. His anxiety peaked a couple of years ago when he was looking at a map of the US showing the layers of climate risks and contamination. “I was like, oh my gosh, there's no safe harbor anywhere,” he says. “Suddenly, I could not get it off my mind. My mind was racing a thousand miles an hour.”

What helped was reading the Kim Stanley Robinson novel The Ministry for the Future, which imagines the world issuing carbon coins and embracing airships to confront climate change. Lambert now accepts the setbacks in addressing climate change as part of the process. “It is sadly a waste of energy to be obsessed with a future scenario. It doesn’t mean being aloof to it or naive to it, but being present in the moment is the only way to have a better impact on the future.”

One thing that was clear was that people’s feelings are closely linked to their own, personal experiences — whether that’s helplessly watching others lose their homes and livelihoods on news bulletins, or suffering in extreme heat or flooding themselves.

I spoke to Flora Vano, 38, the country manager for ActionAid Vanuatu, while she was at the COP28 climate summit last year. She said that a twin cyclone, which hit her country last year, left people fearing they had been cursed. For her an extra toll came from pleading for help at repeated COP meetings while people at home struggled. “Everything we touch turns into something else. Our garden we plant, it got destroyed, our fishes move further away. So they were thinking maybe the gods are punishing us. Maybe we did something,” she said. “Our co-existence has been disturbed.”

Jack Wittels and I have also explored how this global crisis is playing out in therapy rooms. But that is clearly only one small part of the picture. Many people can’t access therapy, or don’t feel it’s the right thing for their situation. Most of what helps the people we spoke to also comes from what happens in the outside world. For example, experts often suggest joining with others to do something practical — both as a way to regain some agency and to connect with others who feel the same way.

For the academic Kate Schapira, 45, the way to deal with climate anxiety was to become a sort of counselor herself. In 2013, she found herself crying in the office and at the dinner table after reading an article about coral bleaching. Inspired by the running gag in the Charles M. Schulz newspaper cartoon Peanuts, in which Lucy sets up a booth offering “Psychiatric Help” for 5 cents, she began visiting local parks and festivals with her own booth, and a sign offering “Climate Anxiety Counseling — 5 cents.”

Early on, one of her conversations was with an activist who was part of efforts to block an LNG plant in Providence, Rhode Island, the city where she lives, inspiring her to get involved herself. This type of action swiftly became the core of her attempts to cope with climate anxiety. “First it started with feeling, and then [I] started thinking about how feeling might drive action,” she says. “What I would say to my past self now is, ‘Yes, it is really awful and it is really frightening. And you still live in the world. You’re still here and the world is still here. So let’s see what we can do.’”

--With assistance from Jack Wittels.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.