(Bloomberg) -- Even as the Mississippi River withers from drought and Floridians struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, the climate crisis is not a deciding issue in the final stretch of the midterm campaigns.

“Will it be an electoral force in the 2022 midterms? No,” says Danielle Deiseroth, lead climate strategist at the progressive research firm Data for Progress. “The data shows that, and it’s just the fact of where we are right now.” Instead, abortion, inflation and public safety are among voters’ top priorities going into election day on Nov. 8.

Historically, climate change has not mattered much to American voters across the political spectrum. While it continues to remain a low priority for Republicans, recent election cycles show a shift is underway among Democrats, in part due to moderates’ growing concern about the issue and increased political participation by younger voters who have only known a warming world.

Take the 2020 presidential election: In a first, practically every Democratic candidate, including Joe Biden, ran on a nuanced climate plan. After securing his party’s nomination, Biden updated his climate platform to be even more ambitious before winning the presidency.

Many Democrats running for Congress or in local races in this cycle mention climate change on their website and occasionally in their stump speeches. (Some Republicans also tout their support for renewable energy, among other energy sources, on their campaign websites.) But it’s not an issue they are actively campaigning on, even though Democrats recently passed a historic law that funnels $370 billion into climate and energy spending.

“Nobody is running ads on” climate, says Dale Butland, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist, about Democratic candidates. “I don’t think it means that people don’t care about climate but what is motivating the election right now is not that.”

Climate and youth activists are trying to fill the communication gap, talking with prospective voters about the new climate law, for example, in door-knocking, rallies and their own election ads.

“It was because of young people that turned out and mobilized in record numbers in 2020 that we have this massive victory” with the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, says Antonio Arellano, vice president of communications at the youth organizing group NextGen America. When organizers talk to voters on the ground in rallies in swing states now, he says, “what we want to do is let them know that they can duplicate that, they can create and build on that momentum this election cycle.”

David Kieve, president of EDF Action Fund, the advocacy partner of the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund, said combined political spending by their group, EDF Action PAC and EDF Action Votes this election cycle on ads and other activities is on track to be nearly $14 million. That’s a record high for a midterm election, up from $9 million spent in the 2018 midterms, he says, although this spending is lower than in 2020. (“Level of interest in politics is always higher in presidential years than in non-presidential years,” Kieve says.)

But despite its historic scale, voters don’t seem to know much about the climate law. A new Data for Progress survey of 1,226 likely voters of all political stripes, conducted Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, found 63% of them reported not having seen any political ad on it. Only 39% even knew it had passed Congress and was now a law, and 32% knew that it includes tax credits for boosting clean energy.

Other recent polls show climate change is not a top voter priority. While Democratic voters report caring strongly about the issue, they cited it as their second “extremely important” issue behind abortion in a recent Gallup poll, and their fifth “very important” issue behind the future of democracy, health care, abortion, and Supreme Court nominees in an Oct. 16-20 Pew Research Center poll.

RL Miller, political director of Climate Hawks Vote and president of its affiliated political action committee, says there’s “a big disconnect” between Democratic voters and candidates on the issue. “Statehouse candidates are running on kitchen table issues: public safety, economy, infrastructure, healthcare, education,” she says. Not climate change.

Deiseroth agrees: “Those are the closing arguments for teams on both sides.” But she argues the Democrats could have done more to make climate a kitchen table issue too. “There is a bit of a missed opportunity for Democrats to not be leaning in, as they probably should be, to the incredible climate investments that were passed in the Inflation Reduction Act, which both Data for Progress and many other public pollsters found to be pretty popular.”

In other words, “a climate message can be an economic message, and that can be a winning message,” she says.

The calculus for what makes a winning campaign message really depends on location. In swing states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, with high-profile US Senate races this cycle, “independent voters are going to determine this election,” says Butland. “And independent voters are telling pollsters their top issues are the economy, inflation and abortion. Those are far and away the most important.” Independents, similar to Republicans, do not highly prioritize climate change, per the Gallup poll.

“For voters whose top issues are climate change, we probably already have those voters,” Butland said about Democrats. “Where else are they going to go?”

Although voters are motivated by climate change slightly less than they were in 2020, according to polling, the climate impacts playing out at the current 1.2C of warming are worse than scientists anticipated just a few years ago: record-setting heat waves, storms and flooding that have killed thousands worldwide and caused billions of dollars in damage. What’s in store in the future is worse. Exactly how bad it gets, though, depends on what nations, states and cities do about it over the next few years, meaning there are high climate stakes in every election going forward, even if the issue itself is not center stage.

“If you look at what science is telling us what we need to do, no question the world is in a hurry,” said Samantha Gross, director of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative at the nonprofit Brookings Institution. “At that point, every election matters.”

