(Bloomberg) -- Climate change is the single biggest health threat that humanity faces as extreme weather events kill thousands and weakens healthcare systems where they are needed the most, according to a new report by the World Health Organization.

The report, published ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, said that nine out of 10 people breathe overly-polluted air and that the burning of fossil fuels causes millions of premature deaths every year.

The WHO’s recommendations for tackling climate change include banning new sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 in favor of alternatives, such as electric vehicles, which would improve air quality, improve respiratory and cardiovascular health and reduce road traffic injuries, the WHO said.

The WHO also urged governments to stop domestic and overseas support for fossil fuels through ending subsidies by 2025 and phasing out coal by 2030.

Among other suggestions made in the report, WHO recommends the alignment of Covid-19 recovery efforts with the goals outlined in the Paris Climate Accords.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.