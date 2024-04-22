(Bloomberg) -- More than 2.4 billion workers — or 70% of the global workforce — are exposed to climate change-related health hazards, according to the International Labour Organization.

The report, published Monday, also estimates that 18,970 lives and 2.09 million disability-adjusted life years are lost annually to 22.87 million occupational injuries attributable to excessive heat.

“Thousands more die from pesticide poisoning, workplace air pollution, solar UV radiation and parasitic and vector-borne diseases,” the ILO said.

Temperatures are predicted to be so high in 2024 that some experts are already predicting that last year’s record as the hottest ever will be broken. That’s reason to implement global protection standards that have so far “struggled to keep up with the evolving risks from climate change, resulting in worker mortality and morbidity,” the Geneva-based organization said.

“It’s clear that climate change is already creating significant additional health hazards for workers,” Manal Azzi of the ILO said. “Occupational safety and health considerations must be become part of our climate-change responses – both policies and actions. Working in safe and healthy environments is recognized as one of the ILO’s fundamental principles and rights at work.”

The report also showed:

1.6 billion workers exposed to UV radiation, with more than 18,960 work-related deaths annually from non-melanoma skin cancer

1.6 billion likely to be exposed to workplace air pollution, resulting in up to 860,000 work-related deaths among outdoor workers annually

Over 870 million workers in agriculture, likely to be exposed to pesticides, with more than 300,000 deaths attributed to pesticide poisoning annually

15,000 work-related deaths every year due to exposure to parasitic and vector-borne diseases

