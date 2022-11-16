(Bloomberg) -- Flooding caused more than 800 deaths this summer in Nigeria, Niger and Chad. Climate-changing pollution made the severe seasonal rains that fed them, around Lake Chad, 80 times more likely and 20% worse than they might have been before the world industrialized, according to World Weather Attribution, a scientific group that analyzes extreme weather for traces of climate change.

Warming also doubled the likelihood of short, intense bouts of rain in the Niger River basin (another contributor to the disaster), with a 5% increase in intensity over the pre-industrial era. The 1.2C of warming the planet has experienced so far has already made such rainfall more likely, the WWA researchers wrote. Future warming is expected to increase intensity further, but at a lesser rate than it has for the last three decades.

In a separate study also released Wednesday, the same team concluded that the data record was too spare to determine whether climate change worsened dry conditions last year in part of the Sahel region in central West Africa that contributed to a food crisis. Recent decades have brought drought to the area less frequently than in the 1970s and 1980s.

The inconclusive finding itself signals to policymakers that without permanent weather monitoring infrastructure and observers, understanding climate impacts in the region will continue to be a challenge, the researchers said.

The studies come as nearly 200 countries meet northeast of the the affected region, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for UN talks about how countries that industrialized early might compensate their developing counterparts who are first to suffer the worst impacts of climate change.

Flooding and drought are more difficult to study than high temperatures because they are influenced by numerous and complex factors: how water moves over terrain, local water management systems, urbanization patterns and more. The flooding study noted that a dam release in Cameroon raised water levels, too.

The paired analyses mark an evolution in WWA’s work. The group honed its peer-reviewed approach for rapid studies of extreme weather by taking on high-impact events in developed countries with robust, long-term weather observation. Now, WWA surveys the world’s weather crises nearly every week to identify events in developing regions that they might be able to make conclusions about. Recent analysis has increasingly turned to countries that are much more vulnerable to climate change and less prepared to cope with its destruction.

West African countries, for example, have a great need for information about climate impacts — but are not well positioned to generate it due to a poor history of and infrastructure for weather monitoring.

A network of monitoring sites must be set up and maintained in perpetuity, said Cheikh Kane of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre. “This is not a one shot investment,” said Kane.

There has been some progress with early warning systems: As early as May, regional planners learned of a potentially heavy flood season ahead around Lake Chad. Those earlier alerts triggered some releases of emergency funding in Nigeria and Niger, and among international relief organizations.

Instability and inequality are compounding factors in West Africa, where conflict and poverty persist within a climate system that has always been vulnerable to annual variations that can throw millions of people into food insecurity. One percent of people living in West African countries own more wealth than the rest of the population combined. Nigeria and Niger, with Sierra Leone, rank in the bottom three positions among regional governments’ efforts to reduce inequality.

Last year cereal production fell 36% in Niger and 10% in Burkina Faso, causing food insecurity in several countries, later compounded by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Sahel “has only a single rainfall season, and most people actually that rely on farming live on subsistence farming,” said Kiswendsida Guigma, of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre and a WWA contributor. “What this means is that if you miss the season, if the season is not good — at the end of the year if you don’t have anything — there is no way you can survive until you have been supported by any government or international social-protection program.”

Fighting, often driven by competition for natural resources, has further destabilized parts of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad already prone to some of the worst flooding.

“We have also a large [element] of displacement and movement across the borders, linked to attacks, insecurity ... and in addition to that, we have also the flooding — which is increasing, and depriving people of their own livelihoods," said Kane.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.