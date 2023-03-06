(Bloomberg) -- Climate change could end up costing Europe’s largest economy up to €900 billion ($958 billion) by 2050, according to a government report.

Devastating floods in 2021 already shaved more than €40 billion off German gross domestic product, a report published Monday said, with such damages possibly occurring “more and more frequently” by the middle of the century. The ultimate cost depends on the scale of climate change and whether Germany takes adequate measures to mitigate it, researchers said.

As Europe’s biggest polluter, Germany is seeking to reduce its massive environmental footprint while keeping its manufacturing-heavy economy afloat. The country aims to reduce carbon emissions by 65% by 2030, and achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

Crop failures, production or supply chain disruptions and infrastructural damages are just a few of the potential economic challenges related to climate change, the report said. Its estimates didn’t account for the impact from possible deaths, reductions in quality of life or loss of biodiversity, as well as certain industry-specific challenges.

“It is therefore to be expected that the overall costs will be significantly higher,” the researchers said.

Germany’s Environment Ministry plans to present a draft climate adaptation law soon.

