(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s gross domestic product could contract by as much as 30% by 2050 if action isn’t urgently taken to adapt to climate change, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

“An investment of $800 million in developing countries, in climate adaptation programs, would see and result in benefits of up to $16 billion per year,” Kenyatta said Tuesday at an event hosted by the Global Center on Adaptation.

While African countries contribute relatively little to climate change in terms of carbon emissions, they are among the hardest hit partly because they rely heavily on rain-fed farming. Rising temperatures and sea levels -- as well as rainfall anomalies -- have heightened the frequency and intensity of natural disasters.

Most disasters in Africa are flood-related, although drought has the greatest impact, affecting five times the number of people, said Patrick Verkooijen, chief executive officer of the Global Center on Adaptation.

Kenya, which is battling a severe drought, has committed to invest about $8 billion over the next decade on climate-change adaptation projects, Kenyatta said. The investment is 10% of what it needs to spend as part of commitments under the Paris Agreement, also known as Nationally Determined Contributions, and it is looking for partners to help fund the rest, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.