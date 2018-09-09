(Bloomberg) -- Climate negotiators in Bangkok made progress on several issues related to a framework for implementing the 2015 Paris accord but hit a stumbling block over details behind a plan for developed countries to spend $100 billion a year to finance projects in developing countries.

The extra round of negotiations in Bangkok from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9 was meant to deliver progress on the issue in preparation for the final round of talks in December in Katowice, Poland, said United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa in a briefing in Bangkok ahead of the joint closing plenaries.

“Only limited progress has been achieved here in Bangkok,” said Espinosa. “For Katowice to be successful, work needs to be sped up.”

