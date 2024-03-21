(Bloomberg) -- Climate change contributed to the dangerous mix of high heat and humidity that swept through west African countries in February, causing illness and disrupting a football tournament on the continent, according to scientists.

The most severe heat occurred between February 11-15 with temperatures rising above 40°C, according to a study by the World Weather Attribution, which does research on recent or current climate events. That’s already dangerously hot, but the apparent temperature — which factors in humidity to give a measure of what the heat actually feels like — hit an average of 50°C (122°F), the study said.

“The more the humidity you have in the atmosphere, the less you are able to actually sweat,” said Guigma Kiswendsida, a meteorologist at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, which contributed to the study. “As a result you cannot cool down your skin and so it feels like the heat is much worse.”

The data suggested that the temperature in southern West Africa was “about 4 degrees hotter due to climate change” and a “one-in-10 year event,” according to a WWA statement published Thursday. The group said it used peer-reviewed methodologies to reach the conclusion, though the study itself wasn’t peer-reviewed.

Countries in southern West Africa, such as Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast aren’t traditionally considered to be Africa’s hottest. What made the February heat abnormal is that such temperatures aren’t usually seen until March or April.

The scientists made note of increased reports of heat-related illness in Nigeria, public warnings of “dangerous temperatures” in Ghana, and the need for cooling breaks at a major football tournament. In the cocoa-growing regions of Ivory Coast and Ghana, farmers said late rains worsened the crop outlook, exacerbating a supply crunch that has taken cocoa prices to record-highs.

Coming after the coolest time of the year, the heat wave hit suddenly. “From a health perspective this could have a graver impact,” Kiswendsida said.

Much of the heat-related diseases and deaths are preventable, according to Maja Vahlberg, also of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre. But many in Africa lack access to electricity or water to turn to coping strategies such as showers, fans or air-conditioning.

