(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest climate-finance coalition will no longer require its sub-alliances to be members of a UN-backed group that had tried to set binding restrictions on fossil-fuel finance earlier this year.

Race to Zero membership has been removed as a condition for being part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, according to Curtis Ravenel a senior adviser to GFANZ co-chair, Mark Carney.

Previously, in order for a finance-industry sub-alliance to be part of GFANZ, it “had to be a member of Race to Zero -- that requirement, while strongly encouraged, is not a flat out requirement anymore,” Ravenel said in an interview.

The decision comes shortly before Race to Zero is set to conduct an annual review that will assess whether GFANZ sub-alliance members have met its 2022 criteria, and how each unit is working with members to meet the UN-backed group’s 2023 criteria.

Earlier this year, Race to Zero had proposed more stringent decarbonization targets for GFANZ members. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. had signaled they’d be willing to leave the net-zero alliance for banks if such requirements became binding, according to people familiar with the matter.

To address such tensions, Race to Zero updated its language on Sept. 16 and emphasized that members can “independently find their own route” to net zero by following the “most appropriate” science-based pathway. The underlying criteria are essentially unchanged, according to Fiona Macklin, Race to Zero’s campaign manager.

GFANZ says it has strengthened its collaboration with the United Nations, including the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Race to Zero’s parent entity. The alliance also said that UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell will join its Principals Group, which sets the strategic direction and priorities of GFANZ and oversees its cross-sector work.

Sub-alliances are independent initiatives subject only to their individual governance structures,” GFANZ also wrote in its progress report on Thursday.

(Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is a co-chair of GFANZ. Ravenel is the former global head of sustainable business & finance at Bloomberg LP.)

