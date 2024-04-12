(Bloomberg) -- The Science Based Targets initiative has issued a clarification saying it hasn’t made changes to its standards amid widespread criticisms from its staff and environmental groups.

On Tuesday, SBTi’s board took steps to loosen guidelines for how companies can use carbon credits to reduce their reported emissions. The announcement prompted some employees to call for the resignation of the group’s board and the chief executive.

SBTi issued a “clarification statement” dated Thursday, saying there has been “no change” to its current net zero standards. The group said any adjustment to its standards, including the use of so-called environmental attribute certificates for Scope 3 emissions, will be conducted according to previously approved SBTi procedures for developing standards.

SBTi added that a draft proposal about potential changes to Scope 3 will be published in July.

Spokespeople for SBTi haven’t returned calls for comment.

