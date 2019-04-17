(Bloomberg) -- Climate activists briefly blocked one of the busiest rail routes into London’s Canary Wharf financial district on a third day of disruption across the capital.

The Docklands Light Railway was partially closed on Wednesday morning after three protesters glued themselves to a train. They were removed by transport police and services returned to normal by 2:15 p.m., the network operator said.

The driverless DLR trains run from the old City of London financial district to Canary Wharf in the east, which houses the headquarters of Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc.

More than 300 people have been arrested after blocking streets around Parliament, Waterloo Bridge and Marble Arch as part of the campaign by Extinction Rebellion, according to the Metropolitan Police. The group has promised on Twitter to continue disrupting rail links in the capital.

“We are in the process of moving demonstrators on Waterloo Bridge”, the capital’s police force said in a statement. “Those that do not comply may be arrested.”

