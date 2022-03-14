(Bloomberg) -- Climate protesters said they occupied the headquarters of Barclaycard in the East Midlands of England on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion activists sprayed a fake oil made from water and food dye, both inside and outside of the building in Northampton, according to a statement.

The group are protesting against Barclays Plc’s continued funding of fossil fuels, which they say contradicts its 2050 net zero target. It is the latest in a series of protests organized by the group against the finance industry.

A spokesperson for Barclays said the lender is “aligning our entire financing portfolio to support the goals of the Paris Agreement” and will “become a net zero bank by 2050.”

