(Bloomberg) -- Climate activists continued a series of protests in London on Friday morning, dumping a pile of fake coal outside the Lloyd’s of London building, blocking the entrance.

The Insurance Rebellion group accused Lloyd’s insurers of fueling climate change by supporting fossil fuel projects including the Adani Carmichael coal mine in Australia. Lloyd’s has said it will stop insuring coal, oil sands and Arctic energy projects by 2030.

Environmental activists have stepped up their protests in the past few days as world leaders gather for an Earth Day summit. On Thursday a group dumped cow manure near the White House in protest at President Joe Biden’s new climate pledge, which they said wasn’t strong enough. In London, several people were arrested after smashing windows at HSBC Holdings Plc’s skyscraper in Canary Wharf.

