(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple or Spotify or Google.

Welcome to Zero. I’m Akshat Rathi, the host of Bloomberg Green’s new climate podcast.

The climate crisis is reshaping everything around us: the natural systems that sustain us, the habitability of the places we’ve built and even how society functions.

It’s a crisis caused by humans. We’ve pumped vast amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere in pursuit of progress, wealth, and development, but the side effect has been to increase global temperatures at rates unseen in a million years.

That progress has been, broadly, good for humans. People today live longer, healthier, and wealthier lives. But the very thing that powered the progress — unconstrained use of fossil fuels — is now threatening it. Climate change is starting to reverse some of the hard-won advances in health and human rights, and eventually it will exact a heavy toll on global prosperity.

That’s why I’m interested in solutions, going beyond attempts to save coral reefs and tropical forests. The solutions we deploy over the next few decades will allow humans to continue thriving, perhaps even bringing the future forward. There’s consensus among the world’s scientists that our thriving can only happen if we reduce emissions to zero — and do it as soon as possible.

I spend a lot of my time talking with leaders, scientists, thinkers, and politicians about what they’re doing to cut emissions. And everywhere I look, I see ingenious solutions rising to meet overwhelming problems. These conversations cast the climate future in a brighter light, and that’s what this podcast will bring to you each week.

Listen to new episodes from Zero every Thursday, starting September 15. Subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Google or wherever you get your podcasts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.