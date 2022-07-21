(Bloomberg) -- Funding for companies working on technology to decarbonize economies may be at least partly resistant to the investor malaise that has hammered tech stocks and venture capital markets. But it’s hard to say for sure.

Venture capital and private equity investment held steady at about $12 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to a BloombergNEF review of flows into six climate-related sectors published this week. The $27.9 billion of investment in the first half of 2022 was 47% more than the same period a year ago.

However, the total number of deals fell 30% in the second quarter from a year earlier to 547. And, only nine climate-focused funds closed in the second quarter, compared to 13 in just February and March this year.

“There seems to be a shift in the climate tech space. The number of deals is much smaller, and the number of funds closing has dropped, but there’s a lot of capital out there ready to go,” said Sarrah Raza, BloombergNEF analyst and author of the report. “We’ll have to wait until the third quarter to really judge how the sector’s doing.”

The signs of strength in climate funding contrast with the dim picture in the global market for venture capital, where both the dollar amount of funding and the number of deals fell on an annual and quarterly basis, analytics firm CB Insights reported. However it may be too soon to say whether pockets of weakness in the data noted by BloombergNEF, which has been tracking the sector since January 2021, will develop into a broader downturn.

Climate tech encompasses businesses ranging from solar panels to electric scooters to fake meat. Startups that can improve efficiency in resource usage can attract attention amid soaring commodity prices, and their links to infrastructure may make them better placed to withstand swings in sentiment than software-focused startups. The biggest deal in the quarter went to Intersect Power, a clean power project developer, which received $750 million.

Climate-related agriculture and food received $793 million, the lowest quarterly figure since BloombergNEF started tracking VC/PE climate tech funding flows. But the drop need not indicate people are moving on from alternative protein and dairy products. Rather, it may suggest that the market is saturated and that there are fewer startups that need early-stage funding now, with bigger players raising larger amounts of capital.

Similarly, a decline in funds closing need not signal a change in fortunes for the sector. So many funds closed last year that the sectors are flush with capital and may not need to return to fundraising yet.

Existing infrastructure and behavior have produced so much pollution that the world has warmed to its highest point in at least 125,000 years, and climate tech financiers’ sensitivity to the crisis may be helping funds to continue flowing in to the sector compared with the broader market.

There’s also a strong source of demand for the sector from countries, cities and companies that are competing to lead decarbonization efforts, and are also trying to cope with physical changes brought about by greenhouse gas pollution.

One of the smaller climate-tech categories saw a surge of interest last quarter. "Climate and carbon," which includes carbon-dioxide removal startups and carbon-data management, took in $1.4 billion. That was led by direct-air capture company Climeworks, based in Zurich, which raised $650 million in April.

These types of investment speak to how far behind the world is in cutting emissions, which scientists have said for some time must peak and decline immediately to avoid serious economic damage. Carbon-dioxide removal, through nature-based and technological approaches, has drawn increased attention and funding as policymakers have failed to cut pollution and the consequences of climate change have become clearer. Major tech firms including Stripe Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are helping drive the trend with their $925 million Frontier Fund. The effort, which finances high-quality offsets, said last month it has started writing checks to new companies.

The BNEF data show energy-related companies pulled in $5.3 billion, beating transportation startups by more than $2 billion — typically EV and other mobility companies bring in more than energy technologies. The Intersect Power investment will allow it to more than triple the size of its portfolio of clean energy, storage and hydrogen projects. The second-biggest energy deal was Crusoe Energy Systems, which raised $505 million and is one of 55 climate tech unicorns with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. The company diverts natural gas that would have been flared into the atmosphere to power plants supporting Bitcoin mining.

