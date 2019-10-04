(Bloomberg) -- Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co, a Chinese clinical research service provider, is considering a share sale in Hong Kong as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-listed company is in talks with potential advisers for the share sale, which could raise about $500 million to $700 million, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A Hong Kong listing could diversify the research firm’s investor base and raise funds for possible acquisitions, the people said.

Founded in 2004, Tigermed provides health-care companies services such as clinical trials, evaluation of generic drugs as well as statistical analysis, according to its website. It listed its U.S. subsidiary Frontage Holdings Corp. in Hong Kong in May.

Health-care companies in China are seeking to list in Hong Kong after the city’s stock exchange eased its listing rules to allow unprofitable biotech firms to go public. Among them, Pharmaron Beijing Co. has announced plans for a Hong Kong share sale.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the offering including timeline and fund-raising size could still change, the people said. A representative for Hangzhou-based Tigermed didn’t respond to requests for comment.

To contact the reporters on this story: Manuel Baigorri in Hong Kong at mbaigorri@bloomberg.net;Carol Zhong in Hong Kong at yzhong71@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fion Li at fli59@bloomberg.net, Reed Stevenson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.