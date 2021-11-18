(Bloomberg) -- Former Secretary of State and erstwhile presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Tony Blair, U.K. Prime Minister in the decade up to 2007, will discuss great power competition and the emerging world order at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum Friday.

How global rivalries will disrupt capital flows and investment will be addressed by Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., while Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao will address cryptocurrencies and disruptive technologies at the Singapore event.

The final day of the New Economy Forum will also see debates on the U.S. pivot to Asia and how to untangle supply chains. Discussions at the three-day event have touched on the future of health and strategies to tackle climate change, though the risks of a U.S.-China confrontation have been a repeated theme.

Health has also been a big topic, with philanthropist Bill Gates among those addressing how the world can avoid future pandemics.

Today's forum starts at 8:30 a.m. Singapore (7:30 p.m. New York), and speeches and panels are broadcast live.

