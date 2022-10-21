(Bloomberg) -- As UK pensions dumped assets in recent weeks, CVC Credit made an unusual choice: it kicked off a sale of bonds backed by a portfolio of leveraged loans. It had Japan’s Norinchukin Bank on board to buy most of the collateralized loan obligation.

Then it hit a snag. Norinchukin Bank, also known as Nochu, suddenly bowed out as it broadly stepped back from the market, according to people with knowledge of the deal. Withdrawing from a deal midway through just about never happens in the $1 trillion CLO market, because a buyer that reneges on a deal risks getting cut out of future offerings.

But UK pensions were fire-selling assets, including CLOs, to meet margin calls. Markets suddenly seemed much riskier. And with plenty of older collateralized loan obligations up for sale, CVC struggled with its offering. The trouble that CLOs are encountering now are a key piece of why highly indebted companies are paying so much more to fund themselves.

The market for new CLOs has been sluggish in Europe as investors demand higher returns or avoid the instruments altogether. Nochu, once known as the CLO whale, has stopped buying new deals in the US and Europe for the foreseeable future. Sales of the securities this year have dropped by more than 20% on both sides of the Atlantic.

“The selling of CLOs from pensions continues but the market is also dealing with the ripple effect from the forced selling of CLOs,” said Andrew Lennox, a senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes Limited in London. “We don’t expect to see much European new issue supply for the time being. It will be very difficult to price in this market.”

The ripples go beyond CLOs. Money managers putting together the securities are the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, and without new bonds to sell, they have less reason to buy loans. Banks that had expected to sell loans are having to hang on to the debt, raising the risk they’re taking in markets. The world’s biggest banks have already had to use about $30 billion of their own cash this year to fund acquisitions and buyouts that they weren’t able to offload to investors. It’s all driving up the cost of funding for companies, especially those with low credit ratings.

Read more: CLOs Slash Pricing to Get Deals Done as Bank Demand Evaporates

Nochu-Sized Gap

Nochu dominated the CLO market until 2019, when it exited amid regulatory and political scrutiny. The Japanese bank would buy all the top-rated securities in a deal. It returned to the US market in late 2021 and to Europe in recent months, but it was buying far fewer securities.

But with Nochu backing out again, a critical buyer is gone, potentially slowing down CLO sales, money managers said. And others are buying existing deals in the secondary market.

“In a tight CLO liability market the loss of any buyer makes a difference,” said Dagmara Michalczuk, an investor at Tetragon Financial, in an interview. CLO issuance for the remainder of the year is likely to be more uneven than in the last quarter of 2021, she said.

In Europe, CLO sales have dropped in recent weeks, and in the US, CLO spreads have flared wider, boosting funding costs for money managers putting together the deals. Selling the least risky CLO securities -- those rated AAA -- has grown particularly difficult now, people said. Spreads on those tranches are nearing 250 basis points, pressuring the potential profits that managers can earn from building these deals. That’s up from the 200 basis points AAAs were getting in the US in September.

“AAA spreads are also wider because some of the traditional buyer base, especially banks, have been less active this year,” said Asif Khan, global head of CLOs at MUFG.

Some buyers expect spreads to go much wider in the next few months, which will further impact issuance in the bond market. Many investors have either stepped back or gone into secondary trading following the selloff, where prices were looking much more appealing in the past few weeks. Prices on AAA CLOs are now trading at around 97 cents on the dollar, cheaper than the face value at which they were usually sold originally.

The Selloff

The trouble in the CLO market intensified in late September, when the UK’s plan for massive tax cuts triggered a market-wide rout that forced the nation’s pensions to sell assets quickly to meet margin calls. A record €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) of CLOs were effectively auctioned off in the last week of September, according to Bank of America Corp. data, and additional securities traded in private transactions. In the US, CLO auctions also spiked, surging by almost 30% in September, according to data from Citigroup Inc.

Read more: Apollo Makes Quick Gains on CLOs Dumped by UK Pension Funds

That selling paused for a bit then returned, happening as recently as last week. CLOs had already been under pressure this year. With inflation soaring globally, central banks have hiked rates to stem out-of-control price increases across economies. Now bonds are broadly getting hit, and CLOs are no exception.

After a pause following the massive wave of forced selling, European CLO managers are now working to bring new deals to market. But they face bigger hurdles now, say market participants.

“There are a lot of unknowns and technical cross currents in the market that are impacting CLO creation right now,” said Robert Zable, head of CLOs at Blackstone, pointing to Bank of England interventions and UK government policy. “We expect that CLO creation should find equilibrium when the unknowns become known and you can price that news.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

The primary market for US junk bonds was practically frozen after the slowest third quarter in more than a decade, with new bond sales totaling $3.7 billion so far this month, on pace for the slowest October since 2008.

The investment-grade bond market expects roughly $20 billion in new bond sales next week, with domestic corporates accounting for the bulk volume

Michael Chang, senior portfolio manager for high-yield credit at Vanguard, has grown more cautious about leveraged loans this year, because rising rates will hit loan borrowers harder than bond issuers

Arts and crafts seller Michaels Cos. is grappling with high freight costs, weakening consumer demand and a heavy debt load, according to an S&P Global Ratings note

For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

EMEA

Europe’s primary market is ending the week with two deals, including the first sterling corporate offering in more than six weeks. Northumbrian Water Finance Plc sold notes due in 12 years at 235 basis points above gilts just a day after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation.

Germany will guarantee an $800 million loan to commodities trading giant Trafigura Group, in a deal to secure long-term delivery of metal to the country

Asia

Rising default risks in Asia raise the prospect of more countries following in the footsteps of South Korea to shore up credit markets under stress due to rising interest rates.

Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore, flagged the possibility in a report on Friday, just a day after Korean authorities announced they’d resume buying corporate debt via a 1.6 trillion won ($1.1 billion) stabilization fund established at the outset of the pandemic

Dollar bond issuance in the region climbed this week from a two-month low last week, while a flurry of issuers also marketed Dim Sum bonds

Gangwon province will repay 205 billion won of commercial paper repackaging loans for the Legoland Korea project no later than Jan. 29, Governor Kim Jin-tae said in statement Friday

--With assistance from Hannah Benjamin-Cook.

(Updates with quotation in paragraph 11)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.