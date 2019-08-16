(Bloomberg) -- CLO managers in Europe returning from summer vacation may find a more fragile backdrop for the market in the aftermath of higher volatility and increased geopolitical tensions.

Protests in Hong Kong, China-U.S. trade disputes and the prospect of another Argentine debt default have helped keep a lid on CLO issuance this month compared to volumes of 1.33 billion euros ($1.48 billion) last August.

Managers and arrangers will look for some of the uncertainty to dissipate ahead of an anticipated September rebound in supply, as any sustained volatility could see investors demand wider spreads, particularly on the lower-rated debt tranches.

And with an already tight transaction arbitrage, thanks to lower asset spreads in the loan market, those managers will be keen to get deals away with the best possible terms before yet another risk emerges: the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

Back to School

The issuance lull follows July’s record month of supply. Aside from the volatility, the next batch of issuers may opt to hold back to ensure they can market to a refreshed investor base, and to take advantage of an anticipated flow of loan deals to market from September.

The current pipeline of managers includes Oaktree Capital Group LLC, AXA Investment Managers SA and Anchorage Capital Group LLC, as well as two debut managers, Angelo Gordon & Co. LP and Mackay Shields LLC.

The good news is that M&A loans, including some large public-to-private deals, feature strongly in the post-summer pipeline. These could help feed the voracious buyer base, which is also expecting some chunky repayments in the months ahead.

Ongoing macro uncertainty might also feed into loan pricing dynamics by halting the contraction of loan spreads, while volatility can create secondary market opportunities for CLO managers.

CLO arrangers are already preparing their post-summer pricing schedules, keen to get transactions ready to go once investors return to their desks. Several are pre-marketing transactions ahead of the pack, including Barclays Bank Plc, which is out with the next European CLO for AXA Investment Managers.

Even if primary CLO activity takes a break, there will still be the odd refinancing for those investors still around to engage with. This week JPMorgan Chase & Co launched a refinancing of the Euro-Galaxy III CLO for PineBridge Investments Europe Ltd, and other managers say they are considering options on existing deals.

