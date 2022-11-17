(Bloomberg) -- Prices for the highest-rated bonds backed by leveraged loans are creeping higher in trading markets, signaling that at least some investors are snatching up securities they see as cheap, and the debt may rally further.

Collateralized loan obligations rated AAA have seen their average prices rise to 97.6 cents on the dollar, compared with about 97 cents toward the end of last month. That’s close to the lowest on record since the financial crisis, excluding the darkest point in the pandemic. For new CLOs, prices are starting to stabilize even if they’re not improving yet.

The price movement may be a blip -- or a turning point. US banks that had been cutting back on purchasing new issues for much of the year are showing signs of returning, according to Joseph Rotondo, senior portfolio manager at MidOcean Credit Partners, which routinely sells CLOs and issued one as recently as October.

“New investors are expressing interest in CLO AAA tranches. Also, banks that had exited the market earlier this year are coming back in and certain European accounts have been buying AAAs as well,” Rotondo said.

The securities were hit in September and October as UK pensions dumped them to raise money quickly for margin calls. Key Japanese lenders had also been cutting back on their demand for the securities, raising questions about which investors would step in to buy high-rated CLOs.

But to some investors, the price falls went too far, especially for new issues.

“It’s such screaming value,” said Lauren Law, a portfolio manager at Octagon Credit Investors. “The spreads are really wide for technical reasons associated with the buyer base that don’t have much to do with their actual credit quality.”

That was enough to draw firms including Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., Ares Capital Corp. and Oak Hill Advisors Inc. to buy in secondary markets, Bloomberg has reported. Apollo Co-President Jim Zelter said last month that the safest parts of CLOs are trading at prices that reflect draconian assumptions of defaults topping 10% a year for five years.

In the market for new CLO sales, Brigade Capital Management last week priced a transaction at one of the widest spreads this year in the US with the AAAs at 265 basis points above term SOFR. Others have been in a similar area. Trimaran Advisors this week priced a CLO at 250 basis points, while Redding Ridge Asset Management LLC sold the top tranche of its deal at 240 basis points.

Spreads on AAA CLOs in the new issue market are likely to follow secondary markets tighter, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts in a note this week. They see levels closer to 200 basis points above term SOFR by the end of the year from current average levels of about 220 points.

Strategists at Morgan Stanley say the tightening could continue next year, noting that the “CLO market has more than priced in the downside risks, providing a large margin of safety and attractive risk-reward profile.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

There were no high grade corporate bond sales in the market on Thursday.

Open Text priced a $3.59 billion term loan in the leveraged finance market to help pay for an acquisition

A group of banks led by Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. used their own balance sheets to fund about $5.4 billion of debt to help finance Apollo Global Management Inc.’s take-private of auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc

John J. Ray III liquidated Enron Corp., but he said in a sworn declaration that he’s never seen a failure of controls and a lack of trustworthy information like what he’s seen at FTX Group and related entities. Advisors are struggling to locate the company’s cash and crypto

For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

EMEA

There were six issuers across six tranches in Europe’s publicly syndicated debt market on Thursday morning, with minimum issuance volume expected to be at €2.27 billion equivalent.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt targeted wealthy people and energy companies in a £55 billion ($65 billion) package of tax rises and spending cuts aimed at plugging a gaping hole in the UK’s public finances and restoring confidence among investors.

The funding crunch afflicting Sweden’s leveraged property sector intensified late on Wednesday after a privately owned landlord signaled it needed more time to repay bonds that fall due next year

Rene Benko has built an opulent $25 billion real estate empire by wooing old money and up-and-coming power players, but now faces the biggest test of his career amid a tangle of legal challenges and market headwinds

Asia

Skepticism grips markets again as signs of strong economic activity in the US triggers concern over room for slower pace of rate hikes.

Chinese regulators asked banks to report on their ability to meet short-term obligations after a rapid selloff in bonds triggered a flood of investor withdrawals from fixed-income products

Japanese power utility Jera Co. is sounding out buyers for what would be the nation’s biggest corporate bond offering to institutions this year as the major importer of liquefied natural gas deals with surging costs due to the weak yen

Japanese internet firm Rakuten Group Inc. is dangling an eye-popping yield of around 12% on a junk bond sale maturing in two years, a rare debt offering from the country and a borrower under financial strains

Soaring yields in China’s onshore secondary market have prompted the highest weekly total of shelved corporate-bond sales in more than a year

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.