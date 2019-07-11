(Bloomberg) -- The impact of a new round of subsidy removals in Egypt could scuttle the prospect of the country’s first interest-rate cut since February as monetary easing creeps ever closer.

Even with inflation unexpectedly hitting a three-year low and a dovish turn among central banks worldwide, International Monetary Fund-backed changes to fuel prices may send household bills soaring. Only one of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predict the Monetary Policy Committee will reduce its benchmark from 15.75% at a meeting on Thursday.

Egypt’s central bank may prefer to “wait at least two inflation readings to ensure the absence of the second-round effect,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at Cairo-based investment bank EFG-Hermes. He predicted the first cut of 100 to 200 basis points would come September at the earliest.

The Arab world’s most populous country, whose high interest rates have made it a carry-trade darling, has been on a mission to tame inflation stemming from a 2016 devaluation of the pound and the IMF-backed economic overhaul. Annual price growth rocketed to well above 30% before the pace of increases cooled, reaching 9.4% in June.

Fueling Prices

Egypt’s latest, fourth cycle of fuel-price rises -- enacted July 5 -- are one of the concluding steps to ease pressure on public finances mandated by the IMF program. They’ll ripple through the economy, affecting everything from food to transportation, and heap yet more pressure on a nation of 100 million where half live near or beneath the poverty line.

The impact on inflation may turn out to be relatively muted since this year’s fuel-price increase was nearly half that introduced in 2018.

Naeem Holding’s director of research, Allen Sandeep, said the bigger-than-forecast deceleration in prices had created a real interest rate of almost 6 percentage points. That makes possible a cut of 100 basis points for the benchmark, he said.

While a cut would “give a much-needed push to private investment and reduce government borrowing costs,” the Central Bank of Egypt may “prefer to wait until the next meeting given the recent fuel price movements,” said Omneia Ramadan, senior economist at Dcode EFC, an Egypt-based consultancy firm

In any case, those hooked on Egypt’s carry trade, in which investors borrow in currencies where rates are low and invest in the local assets of countries where they are high, have little to fear from any cut, according to Abu Basha.

With possible easing by the Federal Reserve this year, “the whole global yield curve will shift down,” he said. That “should leave the central bank in a comfortable position to cut rates without impacting the attractiveness of Egypt.”

