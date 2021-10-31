Clock Ticks for Leaders to Get to a Deal on Climate: G-20 Update

Group of Twenty leaders enter the final day of their summit on Sunday needing to agree on key climate goals ahead of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow this week.

Progress has been slow in getting all countries over the line on issues like phasing out coal use and baselines for global temperature rises, with negotiators locked in talks through the night. The morning session of the summit will focus on climate.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden has a sideline meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan where a dispute over purchasing American fighter jets will come up. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sits down with French President Emmanuel Macron as tensions flare again over post-Brexit access by French fishing boats to British waters.

Key Developments:

Biden said global energy markets must be well-supplied to support the post-pandemic recovery.

The U.S. and European Union reached a trade truce on steel and aluminum.

There will be a sideline meeting today on the supply chain snarls affecting countries globally.

All times are local (CET).

U.S. Presses Others On Boosting Oil Output (9:06 a.m.)

The U.S. is talking to other energy-consuming nations about how to press OPEC+ to boost output to address the current supply crunch, a senior official told reporters in Rome. The leaders will discuss how they might respond if the 23-nation cartel that includes Russia doesn’t take action, the official said, though they wouldn’t speculate on what those options might be.

More broadly, an intense campaign is being waged to persuade OPEC+ to speed up its output increases, Bloomberg reported earlier. The cartel meets virtually on Nov. 4 to review policy.

Read more: As Oil Races Toward $100, Consumers Tell OPEC+ Enough Is Enough

Marathon Talks Give Sherpas Sleepless Night (8:45 a.m.)

As their leaders prepare to go on a Sunday morning walkabout in Rome’s historic center, their negotiators knows as sherpas are still going after an all-night session, according to two officials who asked not to be identified speaking about confidential discussions.The sherpas are struggling to ready a new draft of summit conclusions, with climate issues including the precise wording of objectives and timelines still the main sticking point. The final stretch will be left to the leaders, who are due to discuss climate at an 11 a.m. session.

China Seeks to Join Another Multilateral Pact (8:40 a.m.)

China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, which currently covers Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, to strengthen international cooperation on digital regulation, President Xi Jinping said during his virtual speech to the summit.

It comes as Beijing looks more broadly to become part of regional trade agreements as a possible wedge to America. It has applied to join the Asia-Pacific’s biggest working trade deal, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

In Win for Argentina, G-20 Statement Mentions IMF Surcharges (8:30 a.m.)

Leaders are planning to ask their finance chiefs to look at the surcharge policy at the International Monetary Fund. Argentina, the IMF’s largest debtor, has proposed that countries be exempted from paying surcharges amid the financial and economic burden of the pandemic.

A draft of the G-20 communique mentions that “our finance ministers look forward to further discussion of surcharge policy at the IMF Board in the context of the precautionary balances interim review.” Two Argentine officials confirmed the statement will likely be included in the final communique.

