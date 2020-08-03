(Bloomberg) -- Cleaning supplies are in demand in the age of Covid-19, but Clorox Co. doesn’t see the boom times lasting forever. That’s spooking investors just as the company is handing the reins to a new leader.

The shares fell the most in almost two months after the company said it expects sales to remain elevated early in the new fiscal year before a “deceleration in the back half” as pandemic-fueled demand subsides. That means diluted earnings-per-share may actually fall by mid-single digits in 2021, Clorox said Monday in a statement, although it also indicated the profit gauge could be positive.

Keeping the momentum alive will be an early priority for new Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle, 42, a 17-year company veteran who will take over the top post Sept. 14. CEO Benno Dorer, 56, will remain as executive chairman.

The forecast is a warning sign for a company that has been a winner in the early days of the pandemic. Cleaning supplies, along with food and consumer staples, have seen soaring demand in recent months, while certain discretionary purchases have been put on hold.

Clorox fell as much as 3.7% in New York, the biggest intraday decline since June 5. The stock jumped 54% this year through Friday, far outpacing the S&P 500 Index, which was barely in positive territory.

Sales Record

The company benefited in the past quarter from heightened consumer hygiene purchases during the pandemic. Clorox broke its own sales record, posting growth of 33% in the health and wellness unit and just surpassing the mark seen during a third quarter filled with pantry-loading.

The increased at-home consumption has also buoyed Clorox’s household and lifestyle units, helping lift sales gains to 17% and 16%, respectively.

The gains will slow in the 2021 fiscal year, which started in July, with sales flat to up low single digits, the company said. Diluted profit will be in the range of a mid-single digit decrease to mid-single digit increase. The company also said it’s boosting ad spending to help hold onto gains from the recent wave of demand.

Rendle spent much of her career in the cleaning business. She was appointed executive vice president of strategy and operations in December 2018 and was named president of the company in May 2020.

