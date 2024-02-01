(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. raised its sales and profit forecast for the year as the maker of Pine-Sol surface cleaners and Glad trash bags bounced back from a cyberattack faster than expected. Shares rose.

Earnings, excluding some items, will total as much as $5.50 a share in the current fiscal year that ends in late June, Clorox said Thursday. That’s up from their previous guidance of as much as $4.80 a share, and above analysts’ average estimate. Additionally, Clorox sees revenue declining less than it had previously anticipated.

Clorox, which also makes Fresh Step cat litter, has restocked its inventory rapidly following a hack that paralyzed its manufacturing operations for weeks in 2023. Sales and earnings in the quarter ended Dec. 31 also beat analysts’ expectations — a sign the company has been able to regain its foothold on retail shelves.

Prices 7% higher than a year earlier helped results, as did volume increases.

“We were able to move much more quickly than we anticipated being able to,” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen said in an interview. “As a result, the performance in Q2 was much stronger than we expected.”

The stock jumped 7.3% at 5:35 p.m. in extended trading in New York. Clorox shares have risen almost 4% this year through Thursday’s close, more than the S&P 500 Index’s gain.

While the company has been able to restock the majority of inventories and regain much of its lost distribution, there’s more to do, Jacobsen said. Clorox’s Glad and cat litter businesses will take longer to rebound because there’s not extra factory capacity to ship well beyond consumption, he said. “There will be a bit of a tail to this recovery.”

Gross margin was 43.5% in the quarter, well above analysts’ average estimate of 37.8%. Clorox said this measure of profitability improved due to higher prices and cost savings, which are part of Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle’s restructuring efforts.

Jacobsen said the company’s view on the US economy has also improved, although difficulties remain.

“We have what appears to be a healthy consumer,” he said. “We were anticipating a mild recession in the US. While we no longer think that we’re going to have a mild recession, we do think the consumer will be under more pressure in the back half of our fiscal year, which starts now.”

