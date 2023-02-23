(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle called out the lack of diversity among speakers at a storied consumer-goods conference.

As she wrapped up Clorox’s presentation Thursday at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York forum, a confab in which executives pitch investors and analysts on their companies, Rendle pointed out that only a handful of women were representing consumer-goods firms on stage.

“It’s great to see the diversity improving in this room, but I have to make a note that the diversity on this stage is not where it needs to be,” she told the attendees gathered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Most of the consumers the industry serves are women, Rendle said. Her fellow CEOs are taking diversity “very seriously,” she said, but she still didn’t see “enough people of color” among the speakers.

A representative for CAGNY didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

