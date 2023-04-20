(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. implemented a second round of layoffs, eliminating 200 positions as part of a reorganization aimed at reducing costs, launching products more swiftly and adapting to consumer preferences faster.

The maker of Glad trash bags and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing cut 4% of its non-production workforce, according to a blog post by Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle. Clorox reassigned some employees to other parts of the business and closed some open positions, reducing the number of people affected.

Clorox is looking to restore margins to pre-Covid levels and boost sales growth after demand for its cleaning products slumped as the pandemic receded. The company also took a hit from record-high commodity and logistics costs, and it has raised prices several times to offset the increase.

The owner of Fresh Step cat litter last year cut about 100 employees, or 2% of its non-production ranks. Several senior staff lost their jobs at the time as the company removed layers of management across several groups, including consumer insights and research.

