(Bloomberg) -- The chief information security officer at Clorox Co. has left the company as it works to recover from a hack that devastated its supply chain earlier this year.

Amy Bogac departed after about two and a half years in the role, according to an internal memo and two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named to discuss internal company matters. Her last day was Friday, the people said.

The memo reviewed by Bloomberg News doesn’t address the reasons for Bogac’s departure.

Clorox spokesperson Linda Mills declined to comment, saying, “Out of respect to our current and former teammates, we do not comment on personnel matters.” Bogac, who was also Clorox’s vice president of enterprise security and infrastructure, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Bogac’s departure comes as Clorox is still recovering from a cyberattack believed to have been carried out by a notorious group of hackers known as “Scattered Spider.” The August breach paralyzed the company’s manufacturing operations for weeks and led to nationwide shortages of several products including cleaning sprays, cat litter and Hidden Valley ranch dressing. Clorox said earlier this month that organic sales tumbled 18% in its most recent quarter, which ended Sept. 30, and that it expected ongoing operational impacts in the current quarter.

The company memo described Bogac as a “people leader” who joined Clorox in June 2021 and “designed and implemented our Simply Secure vision for security management and adoption.”

“She was a champion of cybersecurity best practices externally and across the company through her ongoing participation in our Lunch With a Leader series to influence and educate others on cybersecurity awareness and relevant topics,” according to the memo, from Chau Banks, the company’s chief information and data officer. “During her time at Clorox, she also developed a strong Security & Infrastructure team.”

According to the memo, Banks will fill the role on an interim basis as the company searches for a replacement.

