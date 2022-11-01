(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co.’s sales and profit beat expectations as higher prices helped offset a decline in volume across the business. Still, the company’s chief executive officer said more job cuts are on the horizon and consumer budgets will likely come under increased pressure this year.

Earnings per share, excluding some items, for Clorox’s fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30 totaled 93 cents. That’s down 23% from a year earlier but above the 76-cent average average estimate. The company reported net sales of $1.74 billion, ahead of the $1.69 billion estimate.

The shares rose 1.4% to $148.73 after the close of regular trading in New York.

“We continue to see a very challenging operating environment and frankly low visibility into what we’ll experience over the coming quarters,” CEO Linda Rendle said in an interview. She said the company predicts economic conditions will worsen and consumers “will be under additional pressure.”

The period was marked by a drop in volume across the board. The unit that oversees household cleaning goods, along with professional supplies and vitamins, registered the biggest drop in unit sales amid waning demand. Supply-chain disruptions for trash bags and skincare products also affected shipments, Clorox said. Rendle said the company will raise prices for a fourth time in December.

A pandemic-era sales boom at the owner of Burt’s Bees natural skincare and Fresh Step kitty litter has started to unwind as virus worries recede and inflation constrains shoppers’ budgets. At the same time, high costs are making profits harder to come by. Clorox is restructuring its business while investing in new items, productivity and digital acumen, like the ability to personalize ads.

The company maintained its guidance for full-year net sales, with the expectation for a contraction of as much as 4% to growth of up to 2%. It also still sees adjusted earnings per share at $3.85 to $4.22.

“It’s early and that’s why we continue to maintain the outlook that we’re seeing, given the just incredibly difficult environment ahead of us,” Rendle said.

Gross margin fell to 36% because of higher commodity, manufacturing and logistics costs, with lower volume also affecting results. That’s still higher than the 35.2% average estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

New Structure

Rendle, who has been chief executive officer for just over two years, said in August that the company would transition to a new operating model designed to drive faster product development and quicker responses to changes in consumer behavior.

Clorox got rid of a management structure in which some business units reported to more than one boss, cutting 100 jobs, or 2% of the non-manufacturing workforce. Several senior employees were let go as the company removed layers of management, according to people familiar with the matter. The changes went into effect Oct. 3.

The Oakland, California-based company expects additional job cuts as part of the new operating model, Rendle said. It began recognizing costs related to the changes in the latest quarter, with expenses expected to include severance payments and consulting fees, among other items.

Clorox expects to conclude the changes in the 12 months ending mid-2024. It will recognize about $35 million in costs in the current fiscal year, it said Tuesday.

