Clorox Says All of Its Manufacturing Sites Are Working Again After a Hack

(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. said that all of its manufacturing sites are now operational after a cybersecurity attack in August roiled the bleach and charcoal maker’s production.

“We are ramping up production and working to restock trade inventories,” the company said Friday in an emailed statement. “We are focusing on maximizing shipments and restocking trade inventories.”

Clorox shares rose 1.5% in New York trading at 2:21 p.m.

The producer of Pine-Sol floor cleaner and Kingsford charcoal briquettes has been hurt by the mysterious attack, which forced it to take some of its systems offline and halt some production. That has caused inventories of some of its products to tighten — potentially opening the door to competitors to pick up market share.

