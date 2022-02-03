(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. said its profits will take a bigger hit than previously anticipated as inflation continues unabated. The shares fell in late trading in New York.

The company now expects a steeper drop in gross margins for its current fiscal year, which ends in June, according to its earnings statement. Commodity, manufacturing and logistics are to blame, with extra costs now seen at $500 million for the year, Chief Executive Linda Rendle said in an interview, compared to the $350 million the company mentioned three months ago.

Clorox, which makes everything from disinfectants to grilling supplies, has grappled with a broad-based price surge and other supply disruptions that have squeezed growth and profitability following elevated demand for its products earlier in the pandemic. In response, it’s cutting costs and raising prices on 85% of its portfolio by the fourth quarter of its current fiscal year, Rendle said.

“It’s certainly a volatile environment,” she said. Costs and inflation “are absolutely worse than had been anticipated, but we’re taking all of the actions required to deal with that.”

The company now expects net sales for the year to decrease 1% to 4%, a rosier outlook than its earlier warning of a 2% to 6% decline. Revenue should return to the company’s growth target -- a range of 3% to 5% -- in the fiscal fourth quarter, according to the company’s statement on earnings.

Still, the company lowered its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for the year to a range of $4.25 to $4.50. Clorox, which also owns natural skin care line Burt’s Bees and salad dressing brand Hidden Valley, had earlier said the figure would fall between $5.40 and $5.70. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast $5.37.

The Oakland, California, manufacturer reported net sales of $1.69 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, slightly higher than the $1.67 billion expected by 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Gross margins were 33%, below the 35.4% estimate.

The company’s shares were down 18% in the year through Wednesday, compared to a 21% gain for the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector index.

