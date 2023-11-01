(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. rose on Thursday after better-than-expected sales and profitability surprised investors amid a rebound from the cyberattack that roiled operations.

The key measure of organic sales tumbled 18% in the three months ended Sept. 30, Clorox said Wednesday. Analysts had projected a 23% drop, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and the company had previously said it could fall by as much as 26%. Gross margin and adjusted earnings per share also beat market expectations.

The shares rose as much as 11% in New York trading Thursday, paring the stock’s year-to-date decline.

The results suggest Clorox may recover faster than expected from the security breach that was first announced in August. The hack, which temporarily halted production in the US, will continue to hurt results as retailers face shortages of Clorox products, but the maker of Glad garbage bags and Formula 409 cleaners is being helped by higher prices as it rebuilds inventories.

“Clorox was able to ship more products and control costs much better than originally expected,” Edward Jones analyst Brittany Quatrochi said in a research note. “We expect impacts from the incident to fade throughout the year.”

Citigroup Inc. analyst Filippo Falorni raised his recommendation on Clorox to buy from neutral, saying the worst of the impact from the hack is behind the company. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Diana Gomes said in a research note that stronger-than-expected profit “is particularly surprising against the loss the company guided for in last month’s update.”

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen said Clorox’s first priority “is rebuilding retailer inventory levels” and added that Clorox will be able to achieve most of this in the current quarter.

“Job one for us is ship above consumption now that we’re back in an automated environment,” Jacobsen said in an interview, referring to the company’s system of fulfilling orders automatically — a process that had been disrupted.

A charge of 25 cents from the cyberattack includes supply-chain expenses such as the cost of destroying expired products, along with fines levied against the company by retail customers after Clorox wasn’t able to ship products. It also entails expenses for hiring external technology experts, he said.

Clorox sees net sales for fiscal 2024, which began in July, falling by a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage, versus its previously projected range of flat to up 2%. Adjusted earnings, which exclude charges from the cyberattack, are expected to be in a range of $4.30 to $4.80 a share. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of $4.35.

Clorox, which also makes Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing and Fresh Step cat litter, is facing commodity inflation this year, mostly from petroleum-based products, Jacobsen said during a conference call. Shoppers are also under pressure from rising interest rates and the resumption of student-debt payments, he added.

“While we’re not yet back to normal, we are now on a solid path to operational recovery,” Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle said during the call. “But this will take some time.”

