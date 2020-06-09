(Bloomberg) -- Enterprise software firm Cloudera Inc., which counts activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder, is exploring a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with a financial adviser to evaluate its options, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The company has held discussions with potential buyers including private equity firms this year, the people said. No final decisions have been made and there’s no guarantee a deal will be reached, they said.

Cloudera shares rose as much as 23% to $12.40 in New York trading. They were up 19% to $12.04 at 1:36 p.m., valuing the company at almost $3.6 billion.

A representative for Palo Alto, California-based Cloudera declined to comment.

Last August, billionaire investor Icahn reached an agreement that awarded his firm two seats on the technology company’s board. Icahn owns 17.7% of Cloudera shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

