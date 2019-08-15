(Bloomberg) -- Cloudflare Inc., a firm that helps websites protect and distribute content, filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.

The San Francisco-based company in its filing Thursday listed the amount of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set later.

Cloudflare advises investors in its prospectus that risks to its business include the negative publicity from the use of its network by 8chan, a website favored by white supremacists and used by gunmen before mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Christchurch, New Zealand, this year.

For the first six months of the year, Cloudflare lost $37 million on revenue of $129 million, compared with a loss of $32 million on revenue of $87 million for the same period last year, it said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company will have a dual-class stock structure that will give its Class B stockholders 10 votes per share, according to the filing.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cloudflare is applying to list the shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NET.

