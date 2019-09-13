(Bloomberg) -- CloudFlare Inc. rose as much as 30% in its trading debut, improving momentum for unprofitable companies going public at valuations in the billions of dollars with other large IPOs ahead.

The share’s opened at $18 and were up 28% to $19.25 at 11:58 a.m. Friday in New York trading.

After a disappointing debut on Thursday by SmileDirectClub Inc., CloudFlare gives investors a second chance to endorse a so-called unicorn IPO before other high-profile debuts including Peloton Interactive Inc. and WeWork. amid a broader rotation away from momentum stocks.

CloudFlare, a firm that helps websites protect and distribute content, sold 35 million shares on Thursday for $15 each, above an upwardly revised price range.

CloudFlare’s $525 million IPO is the second-largest since July 31, thanks to a weeks-long vacation season before Labor Day. The biggest, SmileDirectClub, tumbled 28% from its above-range IPO price in the worst debut since at least 2008 for any U.S. IPO that raised more than $1 billion.

CloudFlare’s IPO valued the San Francisco-based firm at $4.4 billion, based on the shares listed as outstanding in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company has faced negative publicity over the use of its network by 8chan -- the website favored by white supremacists and used by gunmen before mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Christchurch, New Zealand, this year. Its services were also used by a neo-Nazi website around the time of the 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

--With assistance from Crystal Tse.

To contact the reporter on this story: Drew Singer in New York at dsinger28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net, Catherine Larkin, Michael Hytha

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.