(Bloomberg) -- Cloudflare Inc., a firm that helps websites protect and distribute content, priced its shares above an already elevated target to raise $525 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

San Francisco-based Cloudflare sold 35 million shares on Thursday for $15 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. The company on Wednesday upped its target for the share sale to $12 to $14, after setting a $10 to $12 range earlier.

A representative for Cloudflare didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cloudflare said about 10% of Fortune 1,000 companies are paying customers. Its security services blocked an average of 44 billion cyber threats a day during the second quarter, it said in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the first six months of the year, Cloudflare lost $37 million on revenue of $129 million, compared with a loss of $32 million on revenue of $87 million for the same period last year, it said.

Cloudflare acknowledged in its filings that its risks included negative publicity from the use of its network by 8chan, a website favored by white supremacists and used by gunmen before mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Christchurch, New Zealand, this year. It also cited the use of its services by neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer around the time of the 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It said it also faced concerns about censorship for terminating the accounts of such groups.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cloudflare’s shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NET.

To contact the reporters on this story: Crystal Tse in New York at ctse44@bloomberg.net;Nabila Ahmed in New York at nahmed54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Liana Baker at lbaker75@bloomberg.net, Michael Hytha

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.