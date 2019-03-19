(Bloomberg) -- Jonathan Slone has resigned as chief executive officer of CLSA Ltd. after the securities firm’s state-owned Chinese parent moved to tighten its grip on the business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Slone, who was CLSA’s CEO for a decade and oversaw its acquisition by Citic Securities Co. in 2013, tendered his resignation late last month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The move followed a drop of about 60 percent in CLSA’s 2018 bonus pool and a number of other recent changes instigated by Citic, including staff adjustments and an overhaul of CLSA’s compensation structure, the people said.

The 57-year-old’s resignation is the latest sign of tension between CLSA’s old guard and its Chinese owner, which pledged at the time of the acquisition to preserve the Hong Kong-based firm’s culture and independence. The management agreement that enabled CLSA to operate more or less independently expired in mid-2018, one of the people said.

The Financial Times reported Slone’s planned departure on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Zhang Youjun, the chairman of Citic Securities who also took over the same role at CLSA last month, said the international brokerage would introduce a new compensation structure to “ensure objective and fair” rewards for staff, according to a March 6 memo.

“With these measures, we’ll be able to incentivize the growth and development of our people while balancing their authority, responsibility and compensation,” Zhang said in the note.

Representatives for CLSA and Citic declined to comment.

Citic’s takeover of CLSA has been viewed by some in the industry as a test case for whether a Chinese brokerage can successfully expand overseas and compete with the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. While CLSA has maintained its strong brokerage and research franchises in Asia since the acquisition, it has yet to come anywhere close to matching the global reach of Wall Street’s giants.

