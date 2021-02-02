(Bloomberg) -- CLSA Ltd.’s head of debt syndicate Samuel Chan has resigned and is set to leave the Hong Kong broker, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chan resigned last week, one of the people said, and joins an exodus from the firm after its state-owned Chinese parent tightened control over decision making.

Recent departures include Leo Tong, global head of debt origination at CLSA, who resigned late last year, as well as John Sun, the brokerage firm’s former deputy chief executive officer.

Chan was based in Hong Kong and had previously worked for Standard Chartered Plc as head of capital markets, Singapore.

A spokeswoman for CLSA declined to comment.

