(Bloomberg) -- House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says Joe Biden should take his time in selecting a running mate, even as some Democrats are pressuring him to move quickly.

“Haste makes waste. I’m advising him not to be hasty,” the South Carolina Democrat said Wednesday at a Washington Post Live event. “Let’s take our time. Let’s do the vetting. Let’s do the polling.”

Clyburn, who is credited with breathing new life into Biden’s candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination just before the South Carolina primary, said vetting doesn’t just mean looking through a potential vice-presidential pick’s bank accounts, but “making sure you get somebody who will excite your base as well as the independent voters.”

Though Clyburn said months ago that Biden had to choose a black woman as his running mate, the top-ranking African American in Congress stressed Wednesday that choosing one would be a “plus” but not a “must.”

“The only thing that’s a must in this process at this time is to win,” he said. “That’s the must. It will be a plus to have an African American woman. It will be a plus to have a Latina. And it will be a plus to have a woman.”

If Biden doesn’t choose a black woman, Clyburn said he would tell anyone who is disappointed that beating a president who is “anathema” to their futures and everything important to them is more important than anything else.

COMING UP

Primaries are coming up next week in the U.S. Virgin Islands, West Virginia and Georgia. The Democratic national convention is scheduled for the week beginning August 17, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on August 24.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.