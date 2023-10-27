Oct 27, 2023
CMHC CEO Romy Bowers to depart in December
The president and CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will depart from her role in December, the federal government said Friday.
Romy Bowers will move on to International Monetary Fund as director of the office of risk management, according to a news release.
Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced the change Friday along with the upcoming selection process for a new chief executive at the housing Crown corporation.
CMHC chief financial officer and senior vice-president of corporate services Michel Tremblay will take over CEO responsibilities until a new candidate is appointed, the government news release said.
The Government of Canada said it will soon launch an “open, transparent, and merit-based selection process” to appoint a new head for the CHMC.
