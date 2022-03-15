Lennar Raises Forecasts as Home Orders Top Estimates
(Bloomberg) -- Lennar Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly orders as the record shortage of existing-home listings pushed buyers toward newly built properties.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
(Bloomberg) -- Lennar Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly orders as the record shortage of existing-home listings pushed buyers toward newly built properties.
As home prices march higher and interest rates rise, homebuyer sentiment in Canada is plummeting, a new survey has found.
There’s a new buzzword in New Zealand’s housing market -- FOOP, the fear of overpaying.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell in March to a six-month low as labor and supply constraints, along with rising mortgage rates, undermined sales prospects.
A series of official pledges and written commitments to stability may provide short-term relief to China’s beleaguered equity markets, but it may take more than just words to instill confidence and drive a sustained turnaround.
Mar 15, 2022
The Canadian Press
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in February rose eight per cent compared with January.
The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted rate of housing starts came in at 247,256 units for February, up from 229,185 in January.
The overall increase came as the pace of urban starts rose 10 per cent to 222,563.
The annual rate of urban starts of apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing project gained 13 per cent to come in at 161,912, while single-detached urban starts increased two per cent to finish at 60,651.
CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,693 units.
The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts was 251,579 in February, down from 253,864 in January.