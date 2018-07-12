{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jul 12, 2018

    CN freight train hauling pulp derails beside lake in southern B.C.

    The Canadian Press

    CN Rail Canadian National Railway , The Canadian Press

    PEMBERTON, B.C. - A derailment involving a Canadian National Railway freight has toppled one car into a lake and left a second partially in the water near Pemberton, British Colombia.

    CN says the accident involving a total of 11 cars happened at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on tracks running beside Gates Lake, 25 kilometres north of Pemberton.

    CN spokeswoman Kate Fenske says in an email that the train was hauling wood pulp, no dangerous goods were involved and no one was hurt.

    She says the other nine derailed box cars remain on the lake embankment and crews and equipment continue to arrive to carry out the cleanup.

    Fenske says it's not known when the tracks will reopen, but it's expected work will continue through the day.

    The cause of the derailment is under investigation.