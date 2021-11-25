Canadian National Railway Co. said it’s unable to reopen its Kamloops-Vancouver corridor Thursday because of new weather-related problems.

The rail operator was aiming to resume limited service on the line overnight — after torrential rain, flooding and landslides that began on Nov. 14 in British Columbia damaged key network links.

However, the company now says the southern section of the network will remain closed until repair work can be completed.

CN’s link to the Port of Prince Rupert and its adjacent facilities continue to be fully operational and has not been impacted by the extreme weather.

Meanwhile, rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said it had resumed some service between Kamloops and Vancouver Thursday, with cars loaded with grain and fuel having arrived in the city.