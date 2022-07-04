CN strike to end early Tuesday after union agrees to binding arbitration

Canadian National Railway Co. says a strike by 750 signals and communications workers will end early Tuesday after the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers agreed to binding arbitration.

In a news release, the Montreal-based railway thanked management employees and contractors for allowing the country's largest railway's operations to continue uninterrupted during the strike.

The employees walked off the job across the country on June 18.

The company's offer from late June included a 10 per cent wage hike over three years and better schedules ensuring two consecutive days off.

The union initially rejected the railway's proposal to resolve remaining differences, mainly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration, saying the concessions didn't go far enough.

CN hauls more than 300 million tonnes of commodities and consumer goods across the continent each year.