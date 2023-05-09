(Bloomberg) -- Hadley Gamble, the CNBC anchor who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against her boss Jeff Shell that led to the executive’s firing is herself leaving the company.

Shell, who served as chief executive officer of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal division, was terminated last month after saying he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” the network said Tuesday in a statement. “We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

