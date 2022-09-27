(Bloomberg) -- CNN let go a number of employees in its podcasting unit Tuesday, the latest in a series of cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and its news division.

One affected employee, Alexander McCall, tweeted that he and his colleagues were told the network would produce fewer audio series next year.

“It's just a bummer to watch companies pull the plug on or disinvest from business units that are so young,” McCall tweeted. “Especially when you've seen firsthand the work of so many people to make it profitable.”

In a statement to Bloomberg, a CNN spokesperson said that while audio remains an important area of focus, the network had learned a lot about the topics and productions that most resonate with audiences. “As a result, we’ve refined our strategy to focus our resources more specifically in those areas,” the spokesperson said.

CNN recently offered podcast updates. In August, former National Public Radio host Audie Cornish said her new show, The Assignment, would debut in October. The network also premiered All There Is, hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Warner Bros. is seeking $3 billion in cost savings since its April merger with Discovery. It let go of around 100 sales employees earlier this month, after laying off about 70 employees who worked on programming for HBO and HBO Max in August. Earlier in the year, Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav shut down the news network’s nascent streaming platform, CNN+, a month after its debut.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.