(Bloomberg) -- CNN said its chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, resigned Tuesday following the conclusion of an investigation of issues surrounding former anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, the former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

The network said a comprehensive investigation performed by a former federal judge and an independent law firm concluded that Gollust, Chris Cuomo and the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, violated news division standards.

Chris Cuomo left the company last year after the network concluded he’d played a larger-than-disclosed role in helping his brother, who was dealing with sexual misconduct allegations. Zucker stepped down earlier this month for failing to disclose a consensual relationship with Gollust.

CNN, part of AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia division, said it based its investigation on interviews with more than 40 people and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails.

“We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally,” WarnerMedia Chief Executive Officer Jason Kilar said in a memo to staff.

