(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest offshore driller gave shareholders a special dividend as first quarter profits surged on rising production and soaring oil and gas prices.

Cnooc Ltd.’s net income more than doubled to 34.3 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in the first quarter, after its earnings soared to a record last year, the company said in an exchange filing Thursday.

The firm said it will give shareholders a special dividend of HK$1.18 per share. Last month it delayed announcing its 2021 dividend allocation until after it completed its Shanghai listing, which launched last week. The firm has promised share buybacks this year, and annual dividends of at least 40% of profits from 2022 to 2024.

Cnooc has the highest upstream exposure of China’s three national oil companies, shielding it from the drag of higher feedstock prices on downstream operations. It spent 17 billion yuan in capital expenditures in the first quarter and boosted oil and gas output 9.6%. For the year, it’s targeting a 5.6% production increase and 90-100 billion yuan in spending.

Cnooc also said Chief Executive Officer Xu Keqiang resigned because of work commitments and will be replaced by Zhou Xinhuai.

